IgbereTV reports that the convener of concerned Nigerians, Deji Adeyanju claimed that the group was offered N1m by government sympathizers not to hold today’s sit out against the continued detention of Omoyele Sowore.
Deji said this at the ongoing protest metres away from the DSS Headquarters at Aso Drive. …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2pgYuQU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Deji said this at the ongoing protest metres away from the DSS Headquarters at Aso Drive. …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2pgYuQU
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 37.6 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[59]