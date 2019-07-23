JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics “I Will Obey The Bible Before Obeying The Laws Of Nigeria” – Dino Melaye – 360Nobs.com

#1
Senator Dino Melaye revealed that he will obey the Bible before obeying the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The popular senator who recently declared his aim to run for the governorship election of Kogi State....

dino.JPG

Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2JJiJOy

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[34]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top