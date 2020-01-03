World “Iran never won a war” Donald Trump taunts Iran as their supreme leader calls for Jihad following drone strike ordered by Trump - Linda ikeji

#1
Donald Trump has spoken out following the killing of Qassem Soleimani (pictured above), who was the head of the elite Quds Force and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy-leader of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces at Baghdad International Airport.

The US president taunted Iran following calls for "Jihad" from their supreme leader in retaliation …

iran.JPG

Read more via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2tsXIBM

Get more World News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[0]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

6
Top