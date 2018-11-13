Metro “It is my own and I will choose who will eat it” – Lady says about her private part – INFORMATION NIGERIA

#1
A woman is currently making the rounds online following a viral video of her talking about her ‘most guided asset’.

In the footage, the Nigerian lady can be heard talking seriously about her private part while discussing with some unidentified men. She said her private part is her …


Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2QFkAoG

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[61]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria - Affordable Properties
The best links to affordable properties in Nigeria
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top