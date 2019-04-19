Sen. Dino Melaye award/influenced many road and Electricity projects in his constituency.
He shared this on his Facebook page. Ilupa Ona, Igbagun, Egbe, Gbeleko, Stadium road in Kabba, Edeha-Ganuma, Gbeleko township roads. Oke Agi, Otafun amuro and Iluke bunu electricity projects..
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2IIoGuP
