The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has cautioned “a certain South West political leader” to leave Bukola Saraki, outgoing Senate President, alone.
Although the AYCF did not mention any name, POLITICS TIMES gathered the group’s warning was issued to Bola Tinubu, …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2JyNSFx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Although the AYCF did not mention any name, POLITICS TIMES gathered the group’s warning was issued to Bola Tinubu, …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2JyNSFx
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[7]