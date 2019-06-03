Politics “Let Nigerians Express Their Views” – Shehu Sani Cautions Kumuyi – Nairaland

#1
Shehu Sani, lawmaker representing Kaduna Central has cautioned the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi, to allow Nigerians express their views about their leaders.

Mr Kumuyi had on Sunday told Christians not to criticize their leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari. The cleric gave the advise …



Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2WGepH5

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[5]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top