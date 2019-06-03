Shehu Sani, lawmaker representing Kaduna Central has cautioned the General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi, to allow Nigerians express their views about their leaders.
Mr Kumuyi had on Sunday told Christians not to criticize their leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari. The cleric gave the advise …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2WGepH5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Mr Kumuyi had on Sunday told Christians not to criticize their leaders including President Muhammadu Buhari. The cleric gave the advise …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2WGepH5
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[5]