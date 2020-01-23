Self-acclaimed world best artiste, Brymo has shared his views on the direction in which the Nigerian music industry is headed.
According to him, many blacks consider entertainment as child play and a waste of adult time and this has caused our artistes to continue to do things in a mediocre manner. …
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/37DY3zX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
According to him, many blacks consider entertainment as child play and a waste of adult time and this has caused our artistes to continue to do things in a mediocre manner. …
via tooXclusive – https://ift.tt/37DY3zX
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[74]