Entertainment “Maybe God Doesn’t Want You To Finish School” – Zlatan Tells A Fan Begging For School Fees – Naijaloaded

#1
Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael, also known as Zlatan Ibile, recently went savage on a young man who sought for financial help.

The young who gained admission after waiting for 6 years, took to his Twitter account to beg the singer for money to pay …

zlatan news.JPG

via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2D8G6gf

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[90]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top