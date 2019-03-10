The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has declared Nollywood actor, Desmond Elliot, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), winner of the Lagos state House of Assembly election for Surulere 1, constituency. Meanwhile the actor had whipped up a storm in the buildup of the election, after reports
View attachment 194106
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2TuQV74
Get More Nigeria Metro News
View attachment 194106
Read more via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2TuQV74
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[112]