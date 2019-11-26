Entertainment “My body is swollen. I’m bleeding” Bobrisky shares bloody photos as he gives update on his recent liposuction surgery (graphic footage) – Linda Ikeji’

#1
Bobrisky has shared a graphic update following his liposuction surgery to get the perfect body.

The Nigerian cross-dresser took to Instagram over the weekend to share a photo of himself signing a form ahead of his liposuction surgery....


via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/37Euobm

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[76]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top