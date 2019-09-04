JustForex Trading - Start Now

Metro “My Goods Worth Millions Has Been Stolen At Novare Mall, Lekki ” – Nigerian Lady – Nairaland

#1
A Nigerian lady has cried out on twitter after her goods worth millions of naira was stolen by some Nigerians at Novare mall, Lekki.

She wrote: My store at Novare, Timekeepers Novare mall, Sangotedo, Lekki, has been broken into, looted and goods worth millions has been carted away with, …


Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2ZG0fHq

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 

Attachments

Last edited by a moderator:
[1]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top