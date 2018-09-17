Entertainment “My p*ssy is worth more than N50million”- Toke Makinwa tells her fans – INFORMATION NIGERIA

Nigerian On-Air-Personality and Vlogger Toke Makinwa has gotten her fans drooling after she revealed her pussy has a price, and it’s worth more than 50 million naira.

Lagos socialite and University of Lagos graduate, made the revelation while reaction to a question posted by a Twitter user. See the exchange …



