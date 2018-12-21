Nigerians on social media are not sparing any words on Olamide and Lil Kesh concerning their new song, Logo Benz released on the 19th of December which is an evident promotion of the ill the society is presently facing.
The song was released …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – https://ift.tt/2AceYMh
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The song was released …
via Latest Naija Nigerian Music, Songs & Video – https://ift.tt/2AceYMh
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[25]