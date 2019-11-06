Popular social media activist, Reno Omokri has expressed that chief of staff, Abba Kyari is the De Facto leader of Nigeria in the absence of President Muhammadu Buhari.
The activist expressed that the decision by Kyari to take a bill to …
Read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/2PTnNmI
Get More Nigeria Political News
The activist expressed that the decision by Kyari to take a bill to …
Read more via Naijaloaded – https://ift.tt/2PTnNmI
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]