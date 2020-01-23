Business “PAY YOUR TAX!” WHY? –– WhyteworldNG

#1
“Pay your tax!” “Pay your tax!!” This is a usual mantra from government officials. This is good but there is a “but”.

Just yesterday, the FIRS Chair visited the Lagos state Governor and among the other things that filtered out to …

tax.JPG

Read more via WhyteworldNG – https://ift.tt/2wwSyGD

Get more: Nigeria Business News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[2]
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

3
Top