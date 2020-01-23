“Pay your tax!” “Pay your tax!!” This is a usual mantra from government officials. This is good but there is a “but”.
Just yesterday, the FIRS Chair visited the Lagos state Governor and among the other things that filtered out to …
Read more via WhyteworldNG – https://ift.tt/2wwSyGD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Just yesterday, the FIRS Chair visited the Lagos state Governor and among the other things that filtered out to …
Read more via WhyteworldNG – https://ift.tt/2wwSyGD
Get more: Nigeria Business News
Last edited by a moderator:[2]