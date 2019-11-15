Big Brother Naija Season 3 reality stars Ifu Enada and Alex are trending after a chat between both women was leaked and showed Ifu insulting Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson.
The chat showed Alex asking Ifu for advice after Yvonne asked her not to work with a certain stylist....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2NLGojm
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
The chat showed Alex asking Ifu for advice after Yvonne asked her not to work with a certain stylist....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2NLGojm
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[51]