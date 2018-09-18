Popular Ray HushPuppi who once shared his life story on how he used to use okada to sell ‘akube’ clothes, has gone over to his insta stories to urge fans that repeating clothes shows you are the real owner.
He wrote:- “Repeating Clothes …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2P9juk8
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He wrote:- “Repeating Clothes …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2P9juk8
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[104]