Popular Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi has reacted to Timaya’s diss on celebrities who wear fake outfits. Taking to Snapchat, the socialite expressed how Timaya was being a hypocrite as he was on the other end some three years ago. Recall that three years ago,
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Sdt6Pj
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Sdt6Pj
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[62]