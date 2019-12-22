Entertainment “Shut Up Your Mouth” – Hushpuppi Slams Timaya For Attacking Nigerian Celebrities – Naijaloaded

#1
Popular Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi has reacted to Timaya’s diss on celebrities who wear fake outfits. Taking to Snapchat, the socialite expressed how Timaya was being a hypocrite as he was on the other end some three years ago. Recall that three years ago,

hush.jpg


via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Sdt6Pj
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[62]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top