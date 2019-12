Popular Nigerian socialite, Hushpuppi has reacted to Timaya’s diss on celebrities who wear fake outfits. Taking to Snapchat, the socialite expressed how Timaya was being a hypocrite as he was on the other end some three years ago. Recall that three years ago,via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2Sdt6Pj -------------Get more Nigeria Entertainment News