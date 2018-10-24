Entertainment “Slay and make the first wife turn to second wife” – Bobrisky boasts as he shares hot new photos – INFORMATION NIGERIA

Inspite of public disapproval especially in Nigeria, popular male barbie and self acclaimed social media publicist, Bobrisky appears to unstoppable.

Sharing new girlie photos of himself on his IG page, he wrote; “Slay and make the first wife turn to second wife” ....



