Billionaire Femi Otedola has done the most important thing before starting his week, and that’s by visiting his mum.
According to him, he’s still a mummy’s boy. He wrote; "Spent Monday with my dear mother, she is the most important thing before I start my week! Still a Mummy’s …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2SaU8rM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
According to him, he’s still a mummy’s boy. He wrote; "Spent Monday with my dear mother, she is the most important thing before I start my week! Still a Mummy’s …
Read more via Nairaland – http://bit.ly/2SaU8rM
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 128.4 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[84]