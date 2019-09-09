Biodun Fatoyinbo, the Senior Pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, COZA, has asked Busola Dakolo, to stop telling lies ”up and dan”.
Fatoyinbo stated this while reacting to the court paper Busola filed at the Federal High Court Abuja recently. ...
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PWGqYG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Fatoyinbo stated this while reacting to the court paper Busola filed at the Federal High Court Abuja recently. ...
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2PWGqYG
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[47]