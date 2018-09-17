  • Get A FREE Advert For Your Business, Product or Service - Apply Now!

Politics “These are very challenging times for our country” – Zainab Ahmed – BellaNaija

#1
Newly appointed overseer of the finance ministry Zainab Ahmed who takes over from Kemi Adeosun assumed office on Monday.

Adeosun resigned after it was revealed her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) exemption certificate …



Read more via BellaNaija – https://ift.tt/2pfP5VV

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[38]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top