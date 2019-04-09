Speaker of House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, has warned that the leadership of the ninth National Assembly should be allowed to emerge from elected parliamentarians.
Dogara said a leadership that is forced will fail. He noted that a situation where …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Ik07Ei
Get More Nigeria Political News
Dogara said a leadership that is forced will fail. He noted that a situation where …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2Ik07Ei
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[71]