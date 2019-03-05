OAP Daddy Freeze has reacted after a lady took to social media to reveal why she brags about her virginity.
Talking about virginity, Chinenye said: I brag with my virginity not because it’s a standard for women before marriage, but because it’s a standard as a citizen of heaven …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2XD0PBX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Talking about virginity, Chinenye said: I brag with my virginity not because it’s a standard for women before marriage, but because it’s a standard as a citizen of heaven …
Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2XD0PBX
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]