The Akwa Ibom Liberation Movement has accused Senator Godswill Akpabio of attempting to disrupt the peaceful conduct of elections in the state.
In a statement on Monday, February 25, 2019, by its leader, Emmanuel Sam, the group described Akpabio as "a man allergic to free, fair …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2St7pqI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In a statement on Monday, February 25, 2019, by its leader, Emmanuel Sam, the group described Akpabio as "a man allergic to free, fair …
Read more via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2St7pqI
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Last edited by a moderator:[78]