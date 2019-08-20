Femi Falana (SAN), renowned human rights lawyer, has stated that many political leaders in Nigeria have called for revolution at one point or the other, and the call for revolution in the country is not new.
Falana stated this on Monday, August 19 while speaking at a symposium organised …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2HfZuKB
Get More Nigeria Political News
Falana stated this on Monday, August 19 while speaking at a symposium organised …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2HfZuKB
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[76]