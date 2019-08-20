JustForex Trading - Start Now

Politics “We Defeated IBB And Abacha, We Won’t Allow Another Dictator” — Femi Falana – Nairaland

#1
Femi Falana (SAN), renowned human rights lawyer, has stated that many political leaders in Nigeria have called for revolution at one point or the other, and the call for revolution in the country is not new.

Falana stated this on Monday, August 19 while speaking at a symposium organised …

femi.jpg

Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2HfZuKB

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[76]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top