The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied that its officers arrested Revolution-now conveyer, Omoyele Sowore in court, while claiming that the viral video was staged by the journalist’s supporters.A statement signed by Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesperson, the state secret police, said there were none of its officers …Read more via 360Nobs.com – https://ift.tt/2LBG315 Get More Nigeria Metro News