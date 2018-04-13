Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says the present administration is paying N5,000 monthly to over 300,000 of the poorest families across the country.
The vice president said the payment was being done without discrimination along party lines.
Speaking on Thursday in Umuahia at the launch of Abia State Tele-Health Support Centre, Osinbajo said the federal government was giving loans to over 300,000 traders and artisans, feeding 125,624 pupils in 742 schools “and we have 1,569 cooks in total; for microcredit loans under our GEEP scheme, we have given loans to 7,585 small businesses.”
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2qsTZjD
--
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator: Apr 13, 2018 at 11:08 AM