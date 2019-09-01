A video we just came across has shown the moment some Nigerians in South Africa stood against looting of their shops and vowed to kill any looter than comes close to them.
In the video, despite the Police presence at the scene, the South Africans were bent on attacking …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2LiBx6F
Get More Nigeria Metro News
In the video, despite the Police presence at the scene, the South Africans were bent on attacking …
Read more via Nairaland – https://ift.tt/2LiBx6F
Get More Nigeria Metro News
Attachments
- 19.5 KB Views: 1
Last edited by a moderator:[92]