Following the recent reports that has been trailing operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, Nigerian singer, Falz has wondered what difference the operatives are with miscreants.
In just a space of 24 hours, two young Nigerian men have lost their lives as …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2YHUBRV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
In just a space of 24 hours, two young Nigerian men have lost their lives as …
via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2YHUBRV
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]