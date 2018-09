It looks like Speed Darlington is not giving up on his dream to become Nigeria’s president as he has once again spoken about his political ambition.US-based Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, who is widely known for his famous slang, Bangdadadang, has taken to his Instagram page to reveal what he....via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2oUEOOX Get more Nigeria Entertainment News