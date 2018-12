Nigerian Nollywood actress, Alice Iyabo Ojo has taken time out to share a cute photo of her daughter, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo.The mother of two took to her IG page to share the lovely photo of the beauty with the caption that reads; ‘when ur daughter is hotter than …Read more via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2ryU8Cg Get More Nigeria Metro News