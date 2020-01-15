Sports “Why I Am Masturbating 7 Times A Day Ahead Of My Next Match” – Boxer, Tyson Fury – Information Nigeria

#1
British boxer, Tyson Fury has revealed he masturbates up to 7 times a day ahead of his rematch with American heavyweight Deontay Wilder in February.

The boxer made this disclosure during a press conference on Tuesday, he claimed he adopted the special training method to keep …

tyson.JPG

read more via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2u2T8dM

Get More Nigeria Sports News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[66]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

34
Top