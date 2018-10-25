Entertainment “You’re mad Dee-one” – BBN’s Princess slams comedian for calling her ‘runs girl’ – YabaLeftOnline

#1
Nigerian comedian and former Big Brother Naija housemate, Dee-one seems to be on a row this week with engaging in fights with his female colleagues as he’s been lambasted by Princess, just few days after he was slammed by Ifu-Ennada.

Just few days after he had a heated exchange with Ifu-Ennada …



via YabaLeftOnline – https://ift.tt/2JgvhLc

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[36]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Nigeria 2019: The Latest News
Stay up to date with the latest links on every aspects of Nigerian Politics

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top