Entertainment “You Are My Greatest Love for Several Reasons” – Russell Wilson Tells Ciara – Olisa.tv

#1
Russell Wilson is the luckiest man right now. The footballer took to his Instagram to share the reasons why he thinks Ciara is his greatest love, as part of the ongoing #GreatestLove campaign inspired by Ciara’s latest song of the same name.

“Baby, you inspire me. The way that you care …



via Olisa.tv – http://bit.ly/2SyIAys

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[53]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top