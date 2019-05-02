Entertainment “You People Talk Too Much, Face Your Works” – Peruzzi Slams Burna Boy & Dammy krane – tooXclusive

#1
DMW artiste; Peruzzi has probably come out to downplay the notions of Burna Boy and Dammy krane about Nigerian artistes being “international slaves” as a result of going into deals with international music organizations.

You would recall Burna Boy just a few days back took to his Instagram Story to show …



via tooXclusive – http://bit.ly/2Y0VAvc

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[56]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top