Politics “You Were Baba Go Slow, But Now You’re Baba Reverse” — Reno Omokri Blasts Buhari – Naijaloaded

#1
Media Personality Reno Omokri who never seizes attacking Buhari, has reacted to a tweet that went viral.

The tweet read:- “Sometimes people call me ‘Baba Go Slow.’ Those who were going fast –where did they go to?” — President @MBuhari, at …



Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – https://ift.tt/2IqNR2T

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[28]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top