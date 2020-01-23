Joseph Yobo took to Instagram to celebrate his daughter on her 3rd birthday hours after he was confirmed as the new NFF assistant coach.
He called Lexine Yobo his "lucky charm", adding that he always gets pleasant surprises on her birthdays....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3bAujav
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He called Lexine Yobo his "lucky charm", adding that he always gets pleasant surprises on her birthdays....
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/3bAujav
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Attachments
- 38 KB Views: 0
Last edited by a moderator:[16]