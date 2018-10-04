Politics “Zamfara govt officials snatched materials” – APC cancels guber primary – Daily Post Nigeria

#1
The Prof. Abubakar Faki-led All Progressives Congress (APC) Zamfara Governorship Primaries Committee has announced the cancellation of the primaries held in the state.

A statement on Thursday by APC spokesman, Yekini Nabena, stated that the process was marred by violence. It said there was also election malpractices, …



Read more via Daily Post Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2O4scDN

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[52]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top