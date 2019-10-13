Justforex_nb_campaign

Entertainment ”Being Called Fat Isn’t An Insult” – Eniola Badmus – Information Nigeria

#1
Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has expressed that she doesn’t get angry when people call her fat.

The actress who celebrated her 36th birthday last month expressed that anyone who describes her as fat is just stating the obvious.....

badmus.JPG

via Information Nigeria – https://ift.tt/33onvYE

Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[74]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top