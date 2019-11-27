Mercy Eke, the 2019 Big Brother Naija winner, has said she wants her old life back as her new found fame is costing her so much emotionally, physically and otherwise. In a live chat with her followers in Instagram last night, Mercy says her workload has been crazy since leaving the …
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2QW7Xsj
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2QW7Xsj
-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[33]