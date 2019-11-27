Entertainment ”I want my old life back”- #BBNaija winner, Mercy Eke laments about the stress that comes with fame – Linda Ikeji’s Blog

#1
Mercy Eke, the 2019 Big Brother Naija winner, has said she wants her old life back as her new found fame is costing her so much emotionally, physically and otherwise. In a live chat with her followers in Instagram last night, Mercy says her workload has been crazy since leaving the …

5dde588d7b0f7.png


via Linda Ikeji’s Blog – https://ift.tt/2QW7Xsj


-------------
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

264
Top