Former Aviation Minister and a known critic of the Buhari-led Government, Fani Kayode has said if the alleged Fulanisation and Islamisation agenda continues in the country, he will move the motion for Oduduwa’s independence from Nigerian colonial rule.
He disclosed this in a tweet last …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2wBhCsN
Get More Nigeria Political News
He disclosed this in a tweet last …
Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – http://bit.ly/2wBhCsN
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[6]