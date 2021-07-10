Kayode Israel
"If we truly are Christians, every church should have sent a delegation"- DaddyFreeze slams General Overseers who did not attend Late Prophet T.B Joshua’s funeral (video)
Controversial media personality Daddy Freeze, has slammed popular Nigerian pastors who failed to attend Prophet T.B Joshua’s funeral. He berated General Overseers of Nigerian Churches for not attending or sending delegates at the funeral of the
lailasnews.com