Metro ”Insurgents” invade Monguno general hospital in Borno, carts away drugs, hospital equipment – Ladun Liadi’s Blog

#1
Gunmen suspected to be insurgents on Friday invaded the Monguno general hospital in Borno state charting away drugs and other hospital equipment.

This comes a day after the Theatre Command of Operation Lafia Dole declared the Action Against Hunger (AAH), persona non-grata for aiding and …

borno.JPG

Read more via Welcome To Ladun Liadi’s Blog – https://ift.tt/32OYxl0

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[63]
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week
Loading...
Your email address will not be publicly visible. We will only use it to contact you to confirm your post.

Trending Posts

More trending news
advertise on Nigerian Bulletin - see rates per week

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top