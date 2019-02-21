Sunday Orisaguna, the estranged husband of bread seller turned model has revealed that all is not well between him and his wife, Jumoke Orisaguna.
He made this revelation during an interview with a media outfit, eelive. He went on to add that the celebrity status of his partner has been more …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Ta0WW8
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
He made this revelation during an interview with a media outfit, eelive. He went on to add that the celebrity status of his partner has been more …
via INFORMATION NIGERIA – https://ift.tt/2Ta0WW8
Get more Nigeria Entertainment News
Last edited by a moderator:[29]