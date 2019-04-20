Former Minister of Information and an APC chieftain, Prince Tony Momoh, has warned that the new minimum wage of N30, 000 which was signed into law by President Buhari on Thursday, April 18th, may lead to chaos.
According to Momoh who …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2IssqkQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
According to Momoh who …
Read more via Naijaloaded | Nigeria’s Most Visited Music & Entertainment Website – http://bit.ly/2IssqkQ
Get More Nigeria Political News
Last edited by a moderator:[56]