Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to hail Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala, following her impressive goal which wraps up the game during the clash with South Korea during their second group stage match at the ongoing FIFA World cup tournament holding in Poland.
Nigerians while reacting …
read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Kd1Qx5
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Nigerians while reacting …
read more via Information Nigeria – http://bit.ly/2Kd1Qx5
Get More Nigeria Sports News
Last edited by a moderator:[0]