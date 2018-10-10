Politics ”President Buhari Hasn’t Run Any Successful Business In His Life” – Atiku Abubakar Says – Gossip Mill Nigeria

#1
PDP presidential candidate for the February 2019 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has described President Buhari as a failure who has never run any successful business enterprise in his life.

Atiku said this while replying the comment made by the spokesperson of the APC, Yekini Nabena, who in …



Read more via Gossip Mill Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2NADDOi

Get More Nigeria Political News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[78]

Trending Posts

More trending news

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

2
Top