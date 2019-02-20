Metro 1,248 Nigerians file for asylum in Germany in January alone – Pulse Nigeria

#1
Of the 17,051 asylum applications filed before Germany’s Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) in January 2019, 1,248 were filed by Nigerians, the third highest by citizens of any nation from any part of the world.

January’s figure was double the number of asylum applications filed by …



via Pulse Nigeria – Nigeria – https://ift.tt/2SRg1fV

Get More Nigeria Metro News
 
Last edited by a moderator:
[33]

Trending Posts

More trending news
Latest Jobs Vacancies Nigeria (Links)
Access to the latest job vacancies across Nigeria

Sponsored Posts

More sponsored posts

Channels

4
Top